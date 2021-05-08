The Indian-American Sehgal Foundation, based in Des Moines, Iowa, announced that it will ship 200 oxygen concentrators to seven Indian states on Thursday.

“Working in close coordination with local partners and government officials, the Sehgal Foundation team on the ground in India is ensuring that the equipment is directly reaching those who need it the most in public hospitals in villages across 7 states,” the American Bazaar quoted the Foundation as saying in a statement.

“In the coming week, more oxygen cylinders, ventilators, personal protective equipment, rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics will be sent.”

Sehgal Foundation teams are working with district administrators and local partners in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement.

“To respond quickly during this catastrophic surge in Covid-19 cases in India, Sehgal Foundation has taken immediate action to reach the people in the greatest need.”

S.M. Sehgal Foundation, a Gurugram-based sister organization of the Sehgal Foundation operates in more than 1,000 villages, across 10 states, serving more than 2.5 million people.

Since a devastating second wave of Covid-19 surged in India, dozens of of US-based organizations have sent medical equipment to India.

Last week, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), which represents the 80,000-strong Indian American physician community in the US, airlifted the first batch of 1,000 of oxygen concentrators.

On May 3, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced it will donate more than $70 million worth of medicines to India.

Indiaspora, a non-profit, raised $1 million raised through its private donor network of members.