Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have recorded an “upsurge” in daily new cases of Covid- 19, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, stressing on the need to adhere to Covid-relevant safety measures.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the country also climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days, taking India’s tally to 1,09,77,387.

The upswing comes after a low in virus numbers that started around November-December.

Kerala continues to report a high number of daily new cases and in the past week. Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in daily new cases, accounting for the highest among daily new cases in the country on Saturday.

Similar to Maharashtra, the ministry said Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number with 383 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said 18 states/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1.08 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now with 1.86 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

193 cases, 4 deaths in Bengal:Bengal logged 193 fresh Covid cases and 4 deaths due to Covid, taking the state’s case count to 5,73,580 and toll to 10,246 while there are 3,579 active cases.

