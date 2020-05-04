The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced to defer the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 31.

“The Union Public Service Commission held a special meeting today to review the situation after the second phase of the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19. Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present”, it said.

“Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course,” it added.

The Commission has already deferred Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019; Notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020; Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.