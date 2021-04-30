Uttar Pradesh will witness a complete closure from 8 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday in a bid to tackle the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The state government, on Thursday, had decided to extend the weekend closure by 24 hours to cover Mondays too.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Navneet Sehgal had said on Thursday: “The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday 8 p.m. till Tuesday 7 a.m.”

He, however, termed it as ‘closure’ and not lockdown.

All essential services will be allowed during the closure period and the vaccination drive will also continue in the state

At weddings, only 50 people will be allowed, and 20 at funerals.

All public transport, including rail, Metro, buses, cabs will operate with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

Public and private offices are allowed to have up to 50 per cent of staff in offices.

Services like health care, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will continue.

There will be no ban on operations of inter-state and inter-state along with transportation of essential commodities. Takeaways, and food and goods delivery will be allowed.

However, all shops and establishments will remain closed between Friday 8 p.m. and Tuesday 7 a.m.

The government has prohibited all political, sports, entertainment, religious gatherings and malls, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms will also remain shut.