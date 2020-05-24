The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday has modified its decision over the use of mobile phone and allowed its use in Covid hospitals.

In a circular issued on Sunday afternoon, the state government has now allowed patients to carry their phones in isolation wards after making the disclosure to the officials concerned.

However, the mobile phone and charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the ward. He will also not be allowed to share the mobile phone with other patients.

When the mobile phone gets discharged and the patient wants to charge it, the charger will again be disinfected by the health workers.

The ‘modified’ order comes hours after Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that if the ban on mobile phones could check coronavirus, then the phones should be banned across the country.

He had alleged that the mobile phones had been banned inside Covid hospitals so that patients are not able to inform their relatives and friends about the lack of facilities inside.