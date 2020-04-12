Amid reports of so many doctors, nurses and health workers, the frontline fighters against COVID-19 outbreak getting positive for the disease, yet another one comes from Delhi where a middle-aged doctor from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has died due to coronavirus at a hospital in the national capital.

The 58-year-old doctor was brought to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi from a facility in Bulandshahr, and he died in the emergency ward, an official source said. His sample was taken which tested positive on Saturday, the source added.

The family of the deceased has alleged that when his body was taken for cremation at the Nigambodh Ghat in the national capital on Saturday, they had to “wait for many hours” before it could finally be done.

The wife and son of the doctor said that they had to face a “lot of hassles” at the Nigambodh Ghat.

The wife of the doctor alleged that the cremation was to be done in a CNG-based crematorium, but there was no operator there and people were trying to avoid them. Finally, after a couple of hours, an operator came from Bawana and the cremation could be carried out, she said.

Officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which administers this crematorium, could not be immediately reached for comments.

Sources at Safdarjung Hospital also said authorities at the facility in Bulandshahr where he was taken first to, have been informed about his sample testing positive.

“The UP Health Department has sealed the doctor’s clinic and the area around it”, said Shashi Shekhar, the in-charge of a community health centre in Bulandshahr’s Shikarpur area.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Saturday rose to 1069, with five fresh deaths due to COVID-19 reported in a day, taking the fatality to 19, according to Ministry of Health data.