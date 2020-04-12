Seventeen Jamaatis in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich were sent to jail after their quarantine period ended on Sunday. They were presented before the magistrate and then sent to jail.

They were found guilty of violating visa and passport norms and all of them belong to Indonesia and Thailand.

The police had arrested 21 Jamaatis including 17 foreign nationals from the Taj and Kuraish mosques and all of them were quarantined on March 31, government spokesperson told.

However, the test samples showed that they were coronavirus negative.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of IPC including 269, 270, 271, 188, Epidemic Diseases Act (1897), Passport Act (1967) Section 12 (3).

They were detained after the police got a tip-off regarding their presence in the mosque.

There has been a thorough search for the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering which was held in March.

It was reported that many of them were infected of the coronavirus and their travel to different parts of the country has resulted in the spread of the virus and spike in the number of cases.