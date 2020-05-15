Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced to tackle the Covid menace by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her announcement, the Finance Minister told that the government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price for farmers.

Agriculture food stuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato will be deregulated, she said.

Another significant development was that the government will bring in law to implement agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers.

This law will provide adequate choices to farmers to sell produce at an attractive price.

Soon after the decision, Twitter was poured in with reactions on the Finance Minister’s decision.

“The One lakh Crore Agri Infrastructure Fund announced today will transform the lives of farmer and increase their income,” said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Express my deep gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendrammodi ji and FM @nsitharama ji for announcing a series of progressive measures for supporting the economically vulnerable and assisting people from all walks of life in coping with the #Covid10 challenge.”

“Government has kept its promise to enrich all the essential sectors to fulfill the ‘Vocal for Local’ call of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Agriculture Marketing Reforms के ऐतिहासिक निर्णय से मोदी सरकार एक केन्द्रीय कानून लाएगी जिससे किसानों को बेहतर कीमत पर अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए पर्याप्त विकल्प मिलेंगे। वह बैरियर-मुक्त अंतर-राज्य व्यापार कर पायेंगे और e-trading से उनकी उपज देश के कोने-कोने तक पहुँच पायेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2020

माइक्रो फूड एंटरप्राइजेज के लिए ₹10000 करोड़ के निर्णय के साथ Cluster based approach अपना कर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में आम, केसर, मिर्च व बांस जैसे छोटे-छोटे उद्यमों से जुड़े लोगों को एक अभूतपूर्व बल प्रदान करेगा। इससे न सिर्फ उनकी आय बढ़ेगी बल्कि उन्हें बेहतर बाज़ार भी उपलब्ध होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2020

कोरोना महामारी के कारण देश में दूध की खपत 20-25% तक कम हुयी, लेकिन मोदी सरकार ने 111 करोड़ लीटर अधिक दूध खरीद कर किसानों को 4100 करोड़ रुपये का भुगतान किया। आज पशुपालन क्षेत्र के 2 करोड़ किसान को दी गयी 5000 करोड़ की सहायता के लिए मैं @narendramodi जी को धन्यवाद देता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress came with sharp criticism of the Modi government and the packages it announced.

“During the Corona epidemic, farmers and labourers are facing the most difficulty. Instead of giving them relief the Modi govt. is hurting the farmers and labourers and instead of providing help, it is pushing the farmer in the debt trap,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.