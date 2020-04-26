Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday launched an attack on Congress over deduction in salaries of government employees in non-BJP ruled states amid the coronavirus crisis.

Taking it to Twitter, Singh has posted an info-graph saying no salary of employees has been deducted by the Government of India whereas, the employees working in the states ruled by non-BJP states had to face a share-cut in their salaries.

The headline of the graph read, “Congress party’s Hypocrisy stands exposed.”

“Government of India under PM Narendra Modi has been paying full salary and pension to its employees and senior citizens, even during #Covid19 pandemic,” the info-graph said.

“Before criticizing the Central government the Congress leadership should first have a look at how the state Governments run by it or other non BJP parties are ordering deduction/deferment of salary to its employees taking the excuse of the corona,” it added.

Another self-goal by Congress! pic.twitter.com/9PvOBEyBJJ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 26, 2020

He listed six non-BJP ruled states namely Orissa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh where the government has cut a share of the salary of government employees to fight the coronavirus menace.