A schoolgirl named Seerat from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir was seen appealing to the citizens to stay inside during the nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video posted by Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh, the girl was seen appealing to the public to abide by the PM’s order of lockdown.

“Let’s join our hands to fight together against the deadly coronavirus. We can fight it out together, and that’s possible only when we follow the instructions given by our Prime Minister,” she said.

A school girl named Seerat, hailing from far flung #Kupwara, in #JammuAndKashmir makes a highly motivating #StayHomeStaySafe appeal, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/GxvfbggAyl — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 2, 2020

She made a special appeal to those who came from other countries and states by asking them to stay inside during the lockdown.

“I appeal to such people to go to the nearest health centers and tell the medical professional there about your medical history,” she urged.

She also appealed to pray being in house itself. “We can offer namaz while being in our home itself as it is no crime. We need to keep our surroundings clean and wash our hands repeatedly with soap.”

“If we have string intentions, then we can beat coronavirus easily,” she asserted.

The cases of deadly coronavirus have tolled over 2000 in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day-lockdown on March 24 for tackle the menace.