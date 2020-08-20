Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted in a hospital on Thursday.

The Union Minister has shared the news of his coronavirus test in a tweet in Hindi.

“After noticing some symptoms, I got tested for coronavirus. My result has come out to be positive. I am getting admitted to a hospital on doctors’ advice. I appeal to all those who have come in contact me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested. All of you please stay healthy and take care,” he said.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

He will be admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon near Delhi for COVID-19 treatment, his office said.

On Tuesday, he had met Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar over the Satluj Yamuna Link issue.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted in the Medanta Hospital. He tested negative for the virus but was again admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after developing complications.

The deadly coronavirus has affected other minister also namely, Ayush Minister Shirpad Naik, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan.

India on Thursday reported 69,652 infections in the last 24 hours – the biggest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases so far since Kerala, on January 30, reported the country’s first known case of the deadlt pandemic. As many as 977 fatalities were also reported in the same time period.

With this, the Coronavirus tally in the country has risen to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured and 53,866 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,18,470 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total to 3,26,61,252 samples being tested till date.

India remains the third worst hit after the United States and Brazil in terms of cases.