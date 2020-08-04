Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

He took Twitter to inform about his test results by saying, “After seeing symptoms of Covid-19, I got the test done in which my report came positive. On advice of doctors, I got myself hospitalized.”

Dharmendra Pradhan is the second union minister to test positive for the virus after Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive on Sunday and has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The reports come from Shah himself who taking it to Twitter said, “I went through the coronavirus test and result comes to be positive. I am feeling fine but being hospitalized on doctor’s suggestions.”

“I request all those who had come in contact with me in last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said.

Later, in a late night tweet on Sunday, Yediyurappa informed that he has tested positive of COVID-19 while adding that he was doing fine and was being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors.

The 77-year-old BJP leader also requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, died due to the infection in state capital Lucknow. She was 62.

She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 18 and died at 9:30 am on Sunday, according to the government statement.

Varun was Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on July 25 informed that he has tested positive for the virus. He has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.