The novel coronavirus took the most-wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in its grip, reports say on Friday.

According to the reports, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s wife Mehajabin has also been tested positive of coronavirus.

Dawood’s personal staff and guards have been quarantined.

The Indian police and intelligence bureau is chasing the dangerous underworld don since last nearly 3 decades but failed to nab.

He is accused of 1993 Bombay blasts and has several Interpol notice against him.

Reports suggest D-Company boss is currently undergoing treatment in Karachi’s military hospital.

In 2003, Dawood was designated as a global terrorist by India and the United States. A reward of US $25 million on his head was announced for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.