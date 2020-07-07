Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, who was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus infection, has been put on ventilator support on Tuesday after his health deteriorated, sources said.

Solanki, 67, was admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He was given plasma therapy twice on Monday, but his health deteriorated, reported news agency IANS.

The Congress leader was a minister in UPA II government at the Centre. He was the second Congress nominee for one of the four seats of the Rajya Sabha in Gujarat for which elections were held on June 19.

He was found COVID-19 positive two days after the elections.

“Solanki was administered more oxygen; that is what I know of,” Dr Manish Doshi, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson was quoted by IANS as saying.

The sources said Solanki is a comorbid patient with complications like asthma due to which his oxygen intake has to be increased.

The doctors at CIMS had consulted Dr Randeep Guleria, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, and some other renowned medical professionals on Monday regarding treatment of the Congress leader.

Three BJP candidates and a Congress nominee were elected in the election to the Upper House of Parliament from Gujarat. The resignation of the Congress MLAs ahead of last week’s Rajya Sabha election for four seats was crucial for the ruling BJP to win three seats, while only one Congress nominee won the election.

Out of the total 36,772 cases of Coronavirus in Gujarat, 8,497 are active ones. While 26,315 people have recovered from the infection, 1,960 people have died so far due to COVID-19.