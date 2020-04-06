The government on Sunday said the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown would be taken in the ‘national interest’ and would be declared at the right time.

The central government remained non-committal over the extension of the lockdown.

However, in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official has given a clear clue of the extension of the lockdown as the cases are dramatically on surge in the state.

“When we open the lockdown it will be after we have ensured that the state is corona free. If even one corona positive person is left, it will be very difficult to open the lockdown and that is why it may take time,” said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary told reporters, “There is still time for the lockdown and we will review the situation and then decide.” He said the surge in cases is due to the Tablighi Jamaat members in the state.

“There are 33 districts as of now that have reported Corona cases. The lockdown may be extended in at least a dozen district that are ‘Corona sensitive’. The lockdown could be lifted in other districts that have reported no cases but inter-city movement will be restricted,” a senior official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government could continue to lockdown in cities like Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Lucknow that had emerged as hotspots for Corona cases.

Contrary to this, no indication was given to imposing lockdown on country-level.

“We are monitoring the world situation every minute. A decision will be taken in the national interest. A decision in this regard will be declared at the right time,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a meeting of the Union Cabinet via video link.

“There is an empowered group of officials that is assessing the situation,” he added.

However, in Uttar Pradesh too, the speculations over the lockdown cannot be said to be veiled-off completely. Yesterday news agency PTI had quoted CM Adityanath as saying, “The lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that the crowding doesn’t take place. After the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, all our efforts will go in vain.”

The country is in a giant health crisis after the coronavirus pandemic entered through its borders. The virus which has its epicentre in China’s Wuhan as now took the entire globe in its grip.

In India, there are over 4000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 109 died due to it.