Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on Saturday. The search and clearing operation is underway.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

In an earlier tweet the police said that an encounter had started in Nipora area of Kulgam, adding that police and security forces were on the job.

#Encounter has started at #Nipora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 13, 2020

According to officials, after getting specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation to nab them in south Kashmir’s Nipora area of Kulgam district. An encounter which followed led to the killing of two unidentified terrorists.

The encounter began when the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces and in retaliation a gun fight started.

It was a joint operation of the army, the police and the CRPF under Operation Lallan after getting intelligence inputs.

Earlier, at least five terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sugoo area of Shopian district on Wednesday. While on Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter at Reban village whereas four terrorists were killed in Pinjura village of Shopian on Monday.

Till Monday, nine big operations were carried out in two weeks eliminating 22 terrorists including six top commanders.

Earlier on May 27, in a major success for the Indian security forces, an attack involving a vehicle-borne IED blast was averted by the timely input and action of Pulwama Police, the CRPF and the Army.

The foiled attack was a joint operation by Pakistan-based terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

A woman was killed and another injured on Friday during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targeted defence and civilian facilities across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district.

Some residential houses and private vehicles have also been damaged. Reports from the area said people have huddled inside homes frightened by indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

On Thursday, a soldier was killed and a civilian injured in ceasefire violation on the LoC in Jammu division.