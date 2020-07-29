Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolate himself for seven days after three Raj Bhavan staffers in Chennai tested positive for Coronavirus.

Raj Bhavan in a statement said, “Three out of 38 persons who were tested for Coronavirus infection turned positive. They have been shifted to hospital for treatment.”

According to the statement, on Tuesday the Raj Bhavan Medical Officer carried out regular health check up of Purohit and found him fit and healthy.

However, the doctor has advised him for seven days’ isolation and Purohit has decided to keep himself quarantined.

Earlier, on July 23, 84 persons including security and fire service personnel posted at the Raj Bhavan tested positive for Coronavirus and had been quarantined.

Raj Bhavan said that 147 persons were tested for Coronavirus as some persons working there had shown symptoms of infection.

None of the infected persons had come in contact with Purohit or other senior officials, the statement said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation conducted the Sanitation and disinfection drive at the entire Raj Bhavan premises, including offices.