Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died last night at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 72. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The minister had tested positive on October 13 for Covid. He was a three-time MLA from Papanasam in Thanjavur district.

The 72-year-old AIADMK leader breathed his last late last night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in a medical bulletin.

“With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu,” on Saturday at 11.15 pm, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult period,” the statement added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid tributes to the minister.

“R Doraikkannu was known for his simplicity, humbleness, straightforwardness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of farming community. He handled Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the AIADMK party,” the Governor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.