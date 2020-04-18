Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed while three others injured in a terror attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, the attack was launched at a joint party of CRPF and police personnel at a check post in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured were rushed to the nearby SDH Hospital where two CRPF personnel were declared dead on arrival, while, the third one succumbed to his injuries later.

“Area had been cordoned off and search is on,” the CRPF said.

This was the third such attack by militants against the paramilitary force within a week. The last attack was reported on Friday at a similar check post in Pulwama.

According to India Today, the martyred CRPF jawans have been identified as: Head Constable Rajeev Sharma, Constable Kharadey and Contable Satpal. Meanwhile, Head Constable MC Ghosh and Constable Javaid have been injured in the attack.

Sopore Superintendent of Police (SP) was quoted as saying by India Today TV that the militants attacked a CRPF vehicle on duty at Sopore town. Soon after the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.