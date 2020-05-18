A huge crowd gathered at a ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Monday in an attempt to get them registered for the special trains deployed to ferry them to their home towns.

At Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad, a huge crowd gathered to register themselves with the state for getting convenience to return back home. Once registered, the buses would have taken them to different points from where they could board trains for Bihar.

A video surfaced on social media platforms showing the violation of social distancing. Officials were seen sitting on counters to note down the details of these migrant workers.

56-inch chest doesn't have a heart inside Look at how the poor of India are being humiliated just for wanting to go home This is Ghaziabad, just 30 kms from where Modi lives. Women & Children are dying on the roads and our Government isn't bothered pic.twitter.com/vI0a5h60D7 — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 18, 2020

“I don’t know about the disease, but I don’t want to die of hunger. I can wait for hours as I want to go home,” NDTV quoted a migrant worker as saying.

Government has facilitated special trains for the migrant workers earlier this month. 15 ‘Shramik Special’ trains were deployed in the initial phase to ferry stranded migrant workers to their home town.

Few days back, the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has said that railways will also run trains to different districts in order to facilitate such migrant workers.

Reactions from opposition started coming in as the Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took twitter and said, “This is seriously turning out to be so botched up as a humanitarian crisis. These scenes from Ghaziabad show the restlessness of the people with their government and all its policies. Hope this is addressed soonest.”

BSP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati tweeted in Hindi and asked CM Yogi Adityanath to ‘talk less’ and get serious on their grievances.

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में सरकारी उपेक्षा के कारण लाखों प्रवासी मजदूरों की सर्वाधिक दुर्दशा व इसके बाॅर्डर पर अफरातफरी हर दिन देश-दुनिया को देखने को मिल रही है, जिसकी आज अति हो चुकी है जो अति-दुःखद। अतः यहाँ के सीएम की खास जिम्मेदारी है कि वे बातें कम व इनके प्रति अधिक गंभीर हों। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 18, 2020

Recently, Yogi Adityanath has said that the no migrant should be seen on the roads or rail tracks and if they are, they should be taken to a shelter or put on a bus or train.

Special counters have been assigned by the Ghaziabad administration to help migrants take buses from where they could be sent to points to board special trains.