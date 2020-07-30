While Andhra Pradesh continues to record high number of Covid-19 cases with 10,093 new ones today, Telangana government is finally rolling out mobile testing counters for containment zones and slum areas which will ramp up low rate of testing so far in the state.

Andhra Pradesh today recorded a whopping 10,093 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single day increase so far pushing up the tally to 1,20,390. With 65 deaths in the past 24 hours in the state the toll has gone up to 1,213. Currently, there are 63,771active cases in the state.

Telangana has finally launched 20 mobile testing vehicles to boost its testing facilities in Hyderabad. Each Volvo bus will have two sample collection team and 10 counters where rapid anti gen tests will be carried out for free.

The buses will visit Covid-19 containment zones and slum areas and 20 ambulances will be attached to these buses. The ambulances with trained personnel will immediately shift patients who are positive and require institutional care.

“Since everybody cannot visit government health facilities from their containment zones or slums so our mobile testing buses will visit each containment zone or slum area and test people for free,”said state health minister Eatela Rajender who inspected the buses which have been named Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine (iMASQ).

The buses will remain at the designated places between 8a.m. to 5p.m. The state government is also rolling out an app for those remaining at home because of mild symptoms.

Andhra Pradesh new education policy: The new education policy will come as major dampener to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pet project of introducing English as the medium of instruction in government schools. According to the new policy primary classes will be taught in mother language, regional language or home language. Reddy had promised to transform the government schools and introduced English as medium of language but his policy was struck down by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.