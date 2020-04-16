Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday giving an advise to the Yogi Adityanath government said it cannot take along people by intimidating them but by taking them into confidence in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “Whoever shows signs of the virus should come forward to investigate themselves and cooperate and respect the doctors who are saving their lives by putting their lives in risk. The government should take everyone along and not create fear among the people.”

Later, in another tweet, Yadav said, “I appeal to the authorities to take the cognizance of the irregularities reported in the process of ‘Ration distribution’ and provide the solution for the same.”

“This is not the time to testify people’s hunger and patience,” he added.

Earlier, a small ‘twitter-war’ broke out between Akhilesh Yadav and UP BJP chief Swatantradev Mishra on a tweet by former on Mumbai’s Bandra incident.

“In view of the demand of thousands of people who came on the streets in Mumbai, the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately appoint nodal officers and work with the Centre to evacuate the people trapped in Maharashtra and other states. If rich could be brought by planes, why cannot the poor be ferried by trains,” Yadav had said in a tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Mishra said, “Don’t talk like an illiterate, Akhilesh ji, nodal officers have already been appointed for the people of Uttar Pradesh living in other states. The names and contact numbers of those officers have been released.”

“Everyday the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh talks to these officials. All the nodal officers are in contact with the people of the state living in other states, and are helping them. You must leave politics and become a partner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the struggle against corona.”

The BJP state president also tagged the list of the nodal officers with his tweet.