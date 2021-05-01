The lockdown restrictions in Rajasthan have been extended till May 17 with new guidelines where number of guests in a marriage party has been reduced to 31.

Announcing the guidelines late on Friday night, the home department termed it as Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight in which new norms are far more strict than in the Public Discipline Fortnight announced from April 28 to May 3.

The number of guests in the wedding party has been limited to 31 instead of 50 earlier. However, those playing bands will be kept beside these numbers.

Weekend curfew will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, no one will be able to go out between 12 noon to 5 p.m. and those caught roaming without any reason will be institutionally quarantined till their RT-PCR report comes negative.

All shops except milk, medical and fruit, vegetables vends will remain closed on weekends.

In the new guidelines, it has been decided to continue the old restrictions till May 17 and all government offices, markets and commercial establishments except essential services will remain closed.

Liquor shops will be open from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. as before. Production will continue in factories. Food-related shops, grocery and flour mills will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday from 6 to 11 a.m. as before. Fruit vegetable vendors will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mandis, fruit and vegetable shops will open seven days from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dairy and milk shops will be allowed to open from 6 to 11 a.m. in the morning and from 5 to 7 p.m. in the evening.

Optical related shops will open only on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 to 11 a.m.

Fruit vegetable carts, bicycles, rickshaws, auto rickshaws and mobile vans are allowed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All sports grounds and public gardens will now be open from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Processed food, sweets, bakeries and restaurants will not be allowed to open, but home delivery will be allowed till 8 p.m.

All hospitals, Veterinary Hospitals, labs will be allowed to operate. Those coming from outside the state will have to show the RT-PCR negative report done 72 hours ago.

As many as 20 people will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, cinema halls, theatres, recreational parks, swimming pools, gyms, will remain closed.

Also, all religious places will remain closed for devotees throughout the state.

All schools, colleges, libraries, coaching centres except medical and nursing colleges will remain closed.