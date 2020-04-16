The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to intervene while highlighting the plight of minority Hindus in Pakistan, who are “battling for food” amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

Milind Parande, the Secretary General of VHP, has appealed to the international body as well as the Indian government to ensure protection for minority Hindus, who, he claims, are being discriminated against at a time of pandemic and put on intense pressure to convert even at a sensitive time like this, as a condition to access food.

“Collective efforts on a war footing are being made by all countries to defeat the fatal infection. But even in such terrible circumstances, religious discrimination is happening to the minority Hindus in Pakistan. Hindus are not only being deprived of the basic needs of life like food and health, but also being put under unfair and inhuman pressure to convert to Islam in exchange of food,” he alleged.

The VHP leader claimed the remaining minuscule percentage of Hindus in Pakistan are being denied basic human rights even in times of pandemics like coronavirus.

“There are reports that by taking undue advantage of horrific conditions, pressure is being built on Hindus to convert to Islam in exchange for food. If this is not a serious violation of their human rights, then what else is?”

The VHP leader urged the UNHRC to take cognizance of this religious discrimination in Pakistan and “intervene to ensure food & health facilities for them immediately”.

Parande has also reached out to the MEA hoping that the Centre will put “diplomatic pressure”.