Over 53 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) within next three days, which will be an addition to more than 84 lakh vaccine doses currently available with them, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Central government has so far provided more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,65,49,583 doses, according to official data made available at 8 a.m.

“More than 84 lakh Covid vaccine doses (84,08,187) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces,” the Ministry said.

Furthermore, the Ministry said, more than 53 lakh (53,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days.

Of the doses available with the states include Odisha (3,71,045), Bihar (3,86,512), Gujarat (4,10,698), Delhi (4,12,383), Maharashtra (4,52,922), Jharkhand (4,86,500), Haryana (5,32,797), Madhya Pradesh (5,56,443), Tamil Nadu (7,28,980), and Uttar Pradesh (9,88,903).

A total of 74,03,950 doses have been received by Tamil Nadu followed by Kerala (78,97,790), Bihar (84,00,970), Madhya Pradesh (92,79,720), Karnataka (1,06,26,900), West Bengal (1,20,83,340), Gujarat (1,39,71,790), Rajasthan (1,42,87,360), Uttar Pradesh (1,47,31,270), and Maharashtra (1,77,62, 470).

Supply of vaccines to states and UTs aimed at inoculating maximum number of people to curtail the rate of infection at a time when India on Saturday recorded 4,187 deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours — the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676.

It is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases. The country also breached the maximum deaths in 24 hours. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths — the highest till then.