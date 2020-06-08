The Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s senior official, who attended press conferences along with senior union cabinet ministers, has tested positive for Coronavirus following which the National Media Centre (NMC) was closed for sanitisation purpose.

The PIB official tested positive on Sunday and has been admitted in the All mIndia Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre which is a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, according to news agency IANS.

The National Media Centre where the office of the said official is located, has been closed and will remain shut today so that the entire building can be sanitised, sources said.

The NMC is likely to remain closed on Tuesday as well as a massive contact tracing exercise is going on in accordance with the standard protocol.

All activities of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), including holding of press conferences, will take place in the Shastri Bhawan till the NMC is completely sanitised and reopened, according to the sources.

The senior official was actively involved in the press conferences of many cabinet ministers and shared stage with them in several of the briefings. He has also met several senior ministers and attended meetings.

“As advised by the JS (Joint Secretary), I&B (Information and Broadcasting Ministry), the National Media Centre will remain closed on 8th June, 2020 for extensive sanitization. Officers/staff are requested not to attend office at the NMC and should work from home. Any Press Conference required to be held, will be held at the Conference Hall, 1st floor, Shastri Bhawan,” an official communique read on Sunday.