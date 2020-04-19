The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID-19 management, saying it is physically and psychologically harmful.

It bears recalling that one such incident came to light on March 30, in a shocking video that had surfaced online, migrant workers and their families from Uttar Pradesh were seen being forced to take a bath in alleged chemical solution on their arrival in Bareilly.

Even if a person is potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body, the Health Ministry advisory said, adding there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

The ministry said it has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use of disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray on ndividuals to disinfect them.

“The strategy seems to have gained of lot of media attention and is also being reportedly used at local levels in certain districts/local bodies,” the ministry said.

Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties.

Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Precautionary measures are to be adopted while using disinfectants for cleaning like wearing gloves during disinfection.

“Spraying of individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful,” it said.

Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm, the advisory said.

Additionally use of such measures may in fact lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures, it stated.

In the video footage of the Bareilly incident, a group of migrants can be seen squatting on the road near a checkpoint in Bareilly as officials in full protection gear spray a solution on them. Apart from being fully clothed, the migrants can be seen holding their luggages to their bodies as they get drenched.

The action was carried out by a team on sanitising duty at the Bareilly bus stand. The incident occurred during the presence of Uttar Pradesh Police officials, who can also be spotted in the video. The nodal officer in-charge of COVID-19 in Bareilly, Ashok Gautam, had confirmed that the administration did bathe the migrants with sanitiser, chlorine mixed with water, but clarified it was not a chemical solution.