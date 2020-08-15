India on Saturday recorded a spike of 65,002 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with this the tally crossed the 25-lakh mark, the data shared by the Ministry of Health said.

As many as 996 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the same period taking the death toll to 49,036.

Of the total total 25,26,192 infections, 6,68,220 are active cases, bringing it at is 26.45 per cent of the total cases. While a whopping tally of 18,08,936 patients have been cured, pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, according to Health Ministry’s data.

India has recorded close to 1,000 fatalities for the second consecutive day on Saturday. While, the country had touched the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and added more than 5,00,000 cases in just a week.

As many as 8,68,679 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 2,85,63,095 samples till date, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with highest number of deaths in 24 hours at 364 followed by Tamil Nadu with 117 deaths. The southern state is followed by Karnataka with 104 fatalities, Andhra Pradesh with 97 deaths and West Bengal with 60 states.

While the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours were reported by Maharashtra with 12,608 infections, Andhra Pradesh with 8,943 cases, Karnataka with 7,908 positive cases, Tamil Nadu had 5,890 people with the COVID-19 infection and Uttar Pradesh with 4,512 cases.

At the global front, the United States is the worst hit country in the world with the highest number of deaths at 168,318. Meanwhile, in Brazil the fatalities due to Coronavirus stands at 105,463.

Mexico with 55,293 fatalities stands at number three in terms of death, and India at fourth number with over 49,000 fatalities.

Globally, as of Friday morning, the total number of cases reportedly passed 21 million mark and the fatalities rose to 755,000.