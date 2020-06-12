Dealing with the twin crisis of the aftermath of devastating cyclone Amphan and ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the state’s “indomitable spirit” in dealing with the double whammy amid sustained opposition flak over alleged mishandling of the crises.

CM Banerjee took to Twitter and said, “It speaks volumes about the culture and indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we’ve been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster and a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger and united out of this.”

It speaks volumes about the culture & indomitable spirit of the people of Bengal, how we’ve been dealing with the aftermath of the twin crises of a natural disaster & a global pandemic. Bengal will definitely emerge stronger & united out of this. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2020

The Chief Minister asked people to always wear masks and stay safe during these times when there are major relaxations in the lockdown period. She urged people to avoid crowded places and maintain social-distancing guidelines as India witnessed a record spike in the total number of coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours touching almost 11,000.

CM Banerjee tweeted ,”I would urge you all to avoid overcrowding in buses. I request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible and allow relaxation in reporting time. We’ve ensured no one is marked late in government offices.”

I’d urge you all to avoid overcrowding on buses, request the private sector to operate from home as much as possible & allow relaxation in reporting time. We’ve ensured no one’s marked late in Govt offices. Visit public places only when urgent, always wear masks & stay safe!(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2020



On behalf of her government, she also thanked all the relief workers, police, medical fraternity and civil society organisations who have been at the forefront tackling the crises.

On GoWB’s behalf, I’d like to thank all the relief workers, police & medical fraternity & civil society org, who’ve been at the forefront tackling the crises. However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms & take strict care of your nutrition.

“We still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms and take strict care of your nutrition,” Banerjee said.

On GoWB’s behalf, I’d like to thank all the relief workers, police & medical fraternity & civil society org, who’ve been at the forefront tackling the crises. However, we still need to be careful. Please follow social distancing norms & take strict care of your nutrition. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2020

Currently the state has 9768 positive cases of COVID-19 with 440 fresh cases reported on Thursday. While, there are 5338 active cases. Ten people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, raising the death toll in the state to 442, according to the Health Ministry data.