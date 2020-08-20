Former President Pranab Mukherjee has shown a slight improvement in his situation, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Thursday.

He was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised, after which he developed complications and underwent a brain surgery.

He was on ventilator support right after the surgery.

The hospital authorities said, “The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilator support.”

The authorities also stated that his vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists. On Wednesday, the authorities had stated that the former President’s health condition had deteriorated.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital informed that Pranab Mukherjee has developed features of lung infection.