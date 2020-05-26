The District Magistrate of the North district in the national capital on Tuesday directed to seal Gali No. 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B in Swatantra Nagar, after six positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the area.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Deepak Shinde, District Magistrate, North district, directed to seal the areas located in Narela, and warned that non-compliance of the order would attract penal actions.

Shinde issued “containment order for Gali No. 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B, Swatantra Nagar, Delhi, as it has been brought to the notice of the authorities that six positive Covid-19 cases have recently been detected in this area”.

He directed the Zonal Deputy Commissioner, North DMC, to immediately ensure regular sanitising of the area, including its adjoining areas under the containment plan to prevent further spread of the virus.

“He shall also provide all necessary assistance to the police for barricading/sealing off the area,” the order said.

It directed the DCP, Outer North district, to keep a vigil in the area and ensure that it is duly cordoned off till the potential threat of the spread of Covid-19 is ruled out.

“CDMO (North) and District Surveillance Officer (North) to ensure continuous surveillance in the area with focus on ILI (influenza-like illness) suspected persons and to take necessary steps on priority as and when required if any person is found with symptom of suspected ILI category to effectively control the spread of Covid-19,” the order said.

The SDM (Narela) was directed to remain vigilant and be in touch with the NDMC to ensure the compliance of directions, including adherence to social distancing measures by all the residents.

“Area SDM and SHO concerned are also directed not to allow the residents of the area to move out of their houses and to ensure door-to-door supply of essential commodities in the cordoned off areas,” the order said.

So far, Delhi has reported 14,465 Covid-19 cases, while the number of containment zones in the city has gone up to 92.