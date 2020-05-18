A day after the Union government has announced the extension of nationwide lockdown for another two weeks leaving the relaxations to be decided by states in the ambit of the guidelines, Delhi Chief Minister came up with the details of what’s open and what’s not for the national capital on Monday.

During the online press conference, Delhi CM said, “Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the staff work from home.”

“Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis,” he said.

Further Delhi CM said that sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators.

“Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed for now. Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited. Taxis & cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time in a car,” he said.

“Construction activities are allowed in the national capital now but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now,” he added.

“Carpooling will not be allowed for aggregators. Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed but only with 1 passenger. For two-wheelers, the pillion rider will not be allowed. There will be no activity allowed in containment zones,” he told.

“Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. The transport department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus,” he said.

As of now, 10,054 cases have been reported in Delhi, 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged and 160 people have died due to coronavirus.