Shopping complexes in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow will be allowed to open from May 26, the state government said in an order.

However, this relaxation is provided only in the non-containment zones and shopping malls and multiplexes will remain closed.

As per the order of the Lucknow District Magistrate Abhisheka Prakash, only one-third of shops in a complex will operate daily on a rotational basis from 7 am to 7 pm. The centralized air-conditioning of the complex will remain shut, though individual shops can keep their air-conditioners on.

The order further said that a maximum of three customers will be allowed inside the store and all the customers will have to wear mask and thermal screening of the customers will be done at the entrance of the complex.

Shopkeepers will have to report to health authorities immediately if they find any customer with Covid-19 symptoms. They also have to make the sanitizers available for the customers before and after the transaction as well as record every visitor.

Shops will have to be sanitized with bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite several times in a day.

Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal, said that the decision will help major stores of garment, electrical and electronic items and jewellery that are located in shopping complexes.

“With this decision, almost 70 per cent of the market will now remain open according to conditions laid down by the district administration,” he said.