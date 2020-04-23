The women of Self Help Group (SHG) of Andhra Pradesh are stitching more than 12,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for State’s Health Warriors.

According to reports, around 40,000 women belonging to self-help groups in Andhra Pradesh are earning Rs 500 per day by making face masks for state government’s programme to distribute 16 crore free masks among people across the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government has launched a programme to provide three masks to every citizen. It has given employment to women at the time of lockdown when the people are suffering due to unemployment the most.

As per the reports, the self-help groups are making the masks at the rate of Rs 3.5 per mask.