Scotland and Ireland have now added themselves to the list of European nations who are scaling back the lockdown restrictions. The two nations are slowly returning to pre-pandemic life.

Scotland has allowed all shops, gyms, and indoor sports facilities to reopen, while pubs, cafes, and restaurants will reopen outdoors for groups of up to six people, according to reports from DPA.

It is to be noted that earlier only hairdressers and barbers, homeware shops, electrical repair shops, and vehicle showrooms were allowed to reopen. Moreover, teenagers between ages 12 and 17 could play outdoor sports.

Meanwhile, in Ireland outdoor sports training for under-18s can begin again, golf and outdoor tennis can be played, and citizens can access outdoor visitor attractions like zoos and wildlife parks.

Moreover, two people who have been fully vaccinated can also meet again, indoors and outdoors.

Before April 12, two households were not allowed to meet outdoors while people were not allowed to travel within their county for exercise and recreation. They were only allowed to stay within 5 kilometres from their homes.

