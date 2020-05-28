A private school teacher in Rajasthan’s Jaipur has been working under the MNREGA scheme to earn money amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

“Due to COVID-19, many teachers like us who used to earn around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 are now working here. Schools have been closed so we applied here,” said Ramavtar Singh who worked as a teacher at a private school now works as a labourer under MNREGA scheme.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, he further said, “Working under this scheme has given us relief at this time of distress and we are thankful to the state government for this. I used to earn Rs 20,000 per month and now I earn Rs 235 a day that sums up to Rs 7,050 per month.”

The 41-year-old Ramavtar Singh was a teacher at Asalpur village which is around 50 km from Jaipur.

Singh has done Masters in Political Science in 2001 from Rajasthan University and then BEd in 2009.

While speaking to TOI, Singh told that he and other teachers have not received their salaries after February due to lockdown.

He had resorted to this option as he had to fetch bread for his family of 10 members.