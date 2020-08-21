The Supreme Court has allowed the opening of three Jain temples in Mumbai on Friday for a period of two days only.

These three temples are located in Mumbai’s Dadar, Byculla and Chembur neighbourhoods.

The apex court further said that the temples must follow the standard operating protocols for Covid management.

The Shri Parshwatilak Shwetamber Murtipujak Tapagacch Jain Trust had moved the apex court to allow them to pray at Jain temples in the city during the Paryushan period.

The Maharashtra government had opposed the Supreme Court’s move, saying that large crowds were against the interest of the state during a pandemic and would present a difficult situation to manage.

The decision was given by the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and directed the temple authorities to follow the SOPs issued by the central government for opening of religious places.

However, the court said that the concession is not applicable for other temples, or for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes days after the Bombay High Court had disallowed the opening of the Jain temples for the Paryushan festival.

Ruling on a PIL filed by the Association for Aiding Justice, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Surendra Tavade had said that the current situation was not conducive for opening of places of worship.

“For the present, during the pandemic, pray at home,” the Bombay HC said.

The religious places across the country were allowed to open on June 8 after months due to the Covid induced lockdown. However, once again shut down places of worship keeping in mind the spread of the deadly virus.