Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the surge in coronavirus cases on Monday saying citizens should save their own lives because PM is busy with peacock.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister over the surge in cases as well as an unplanned lockdown.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “India’s coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh. The unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man’s ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said “be self-reliant” which meant “save your own lives” because the Prime Minister is busy with peacock.”

कोरोना संक्रमण के आँकड़े इस हफ़्ते 50 लाख और ऐक्टिव केस 10 लाख पार हो जाएँगे। अनियोजित लॉकडाउन एक व्यक्ति के अहंकार की देन है जिससे कोरोना देशभर में फैल गया। मोदी सरकार ने कहा आत्मनिर्भर बनिए यानि अपनी जान ख़ुद ही बचा लीजिए क्योंकि PM मोर के साथ व्यस्त हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2020

Rahul Gandhi was referring to the Prime Minister’s earlier tweet in which he shared a video of slideshows of him with a peacock at his official residence.

PM was seen feeding grains to Peacock – the national bird of India. He shared the video over social media.

The video was shared with a caption “precious moments” and showed various snippets of the Prime Minister spending time feeding the peacocks.

READ: ‘Precious moments’: PM Modi feeds peacock at home, shares video

Rahul Gandhi has been vocal in attacking the government through his tweets.

However, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier mocked him for his tweets.

“Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government,” Javadekar had said.