Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, he also advised anyone who came in contact with him in recent days, to get themselves tested.

Recently, Yadav had visited Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for Covid.

He informed that he has isolated himself at home and taking all the necessary treatment as per prescribed protocol.

On Tuesday, Akhilesh got himself tested for Covid-19 and the report which came on Wednesday, showed that he is positive for the virus.

(With IANS inputs)