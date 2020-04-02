Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to the rescue of auto and taxi drivers in the national capital as he announced on Thursday a help of Rs 5000 to them directly in their bank accounts.

He said amid the 21-day lockdown, these people are densely affected as they have lost their jobs. CM said the government has special plan for these daily breadwinners, who have appealed to him for help.

“Rs 5,000 will be put in your accounts. But the problem is that we don’t have all your bank details. So it will take seven to 10 days. Please be patient,” Kejriwal said.

कुछ दिनों से ऑटो, रिक्शा, RTV वालों के मैसेज और फोन आए कि उनकी रोज़ी रोटी बंद हो गई है मैं उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि आप सब मेरे भाई जैसे है, मैं किसी भी व्यक्ति को भुखमरी में नहीं रहने दे सकता सभी पब्लिक सर्विस वाहन चलाने वालों के अकाउंट में ₹5,000 डाले जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ga9Z2KZPPb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2020

He further said his government has made arrangements to feed people every day for lunch and dinner. This is not the first time that the Delhi CM has come forward for the rescue of Delhiites amid the lockdown as earlier he announced ton pay rent for those migrant labourers stranded in the city.

On the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal said 108 of the 219 COVID-19 patients in Delhi are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as the virus hotspot of the city.

“People from the Markaz seem critical. So far, 2,346 people have been tested from the Markaz. Expect patients’ data will shoot up in Delhi,” he said.

Today, altogether, 2,943 people have been quarantined in Delhi and 21,307 have been asked to ensure self-quarantine at home, he told.

“It was a highly irresponsible act,” he had said yesterday on the congregation of people at the mosque on March 8-10. World over people are dying and at this time, when all religious places are deserted, they committed such a serious violation, he added.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis Markaz gathering, that happened last month after the Delhi government had banned any such event, has faced high criticism.

Efforts are being made by the states as well as central government to track down those who attended the event and diagnose them.

Amid the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a video message of the citizens tomorrow at 9 am.