In a step to curb the violation of quarantine, the Madhya Pradesh Health Department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on first-time violators of home quarantine norms.

Multiple people, including migrant labourers, have been returning to home and put under quarantine. They are not put in institutionalized quarantine, instead in home quarantine.

But there were reports that many of them were breaching the protocol and violating the home quarantine.

On Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmad Kidwai directed all district magistrates to seek the consent of all those who have been home quarantined.

Those who violate the home quarantine for the first time will be fined Rs 2,000. If found violating again, they will be sent to the quarantine centre immediately.

Many are there who are kept under home quarantine. People not following the guidelines of home quarantine increases the possibility of spread of infection.