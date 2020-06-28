Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat on Sunday mentions the significance of the indoor games and also urged the start-ups to focus on these aspects.

Soon after the PM’s announcement came out, the responses got triggered in this regard as one of the companies with the name ‘Roll the Dice’, engaged in reimagining traditional Indian indoor and board games, tweeted an image of the indoor games that they have designed.

“So nice to hear @narendramodi ji talk about Indian games in his @mannkibaat. We are a startup engaged in reimagining traditional Indian indoor and board games. We are engaging SMEs from across the country in building game sets which are receiving accolades across the country,” it said in a tweet.

So nice to hear @narendramodi ji talk about Indian games in his @mannkibaat. We are a startup engaged in reimagining traditional Indian indoor and board games. We are engaging SMEs from across the country in building game sets which are receiving accolades across the country. https://t.co/XOAN0r6ODt pic.twitter.com/TYkCc8gMW8 — rollthedice (@rollthedice_in) June 28, 2020

This startup is the evidence of how collectiveness is manifested, positivity is spread and brick by brick, India will move towards self-reliance.

PM Modi also touched upon his call for ‘Vocal for Local’ emphasising on the need of being self-reliant, he said, ‘People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation,” adding that “there is a new and strong opportunity for our generation and our start-ups.”