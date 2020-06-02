Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.

The two leaders discussed the matters of mutual concerns including Covid-19 situation, regional security. Amid the pandemic, it is a very crucial step by India to coordinate with other countries to discuss the measures to tackle the health crisis.

“Had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly today. We discussed matters of mutual concern including #COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen Bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and France,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

“We also appreciated the efforts made by Armed Forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. France has affirmed its commitment to ensure timely delivery of Rafale Aircraft despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

On May 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper evening at the latter’s request, the government said.

“The two Ministers briefed each other on the respective experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation in this regard,” Ministry of Defence said.

“They reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation arrangements and expressed their commitment to further promote our defence partnership. To this end, Raksha Mantri invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience, which the latter accepted with pleasure,” it added.