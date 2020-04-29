On a plea by the Election Commission (EC), the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections to Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur municipal corporations till August 31.

The state election commission moved a plea before the court by seeking an extension of the deadline for elections to the three corporations.

The EC argued that it was not possible to hold the polls amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat.

The HC bench comprising of Chief Justice Inderjeet Mahanty and Justice S K Sharma, heard the plea and extended the deadline for conducting the elections to three corporations till August 31.

Earlier, the court on March 18, had told the commission to conduct the elections to the corporations within six weeks.

The election to these corporations could not be conducted after the delimitation and creation of two new corporations in Jaipur.