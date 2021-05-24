Even though the COVID-19 cases have started dropping slightly in Rajsthan, hospitals are still facing pressure. Faced with such a situation, the state government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by 15 days to June 8.

However, this time the rules are stricter. The ‘week-end’ curfew has been extended from Friday to Monday as against only Saturday and Sunday earlier. Moreover, under the new guidelines imposed by the state government penalty for those roaming /working without masks in public places has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

It is to be noted that the lockdown announced earlier was operative till May 24, and had led to a slight decline in the number of Covid cases in the state.

Moreover, under the new guidelines, marriage ceremonies have been strictly prohibited till June 30, hough those in court or houses are permitted with a guest limit of 11 people.

This shall be a three-level lockdown, At the first level, people from outside should be restricted from entering the house to protect children and old age people from infection, said officials. At the second level, people in villages and towns should avoid gatherings of five or more people at one place. At the third level, inter-city, inter-village, and city to village travel will not be permitted under the guidelines.

India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,67,52,447, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 27,20,716.

India’s COVID-19 curve seems to be facing a steady decline, as cases dropped yet another day.