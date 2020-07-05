Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the quality of ventilators purchased by the government by the money from PM CARES fund.

He alleged that the Central government is putting Indian lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators for the fight against coronavirus.

Quoting an article, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products.”

The news article alleged that the PM CARES Ventilator Maker AgVa has “fudged” software in order to hide “poor performance”.

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh asked, “Multiple government hospitals of repute and expert panel of doctors had reported that ventilators supplied by AgVa Health Care are of substandard quality and are of no use. Why Government is compromising with the health of lakhs of patients with such sub-standard equipment at such a critical time?”