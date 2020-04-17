A day Punjab chief secretary appealed for all government employees to take voluntary 30 per cent salary cut, executive committee (EC) of the IAS Association and senior officers of Punjab Police on Friday decided to urge all officers in their cadres to voluntarily contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund.

In response to yesterday’s appeal by chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh, executive committee of the India Administrative Service (IAS) officers hoped all IAS officers would set a strong example for other state government officials to emulate.

Additional chief secretary Vini Mahajan said IAS officers were unanimous in the view that it was necessary to extend all possible support to the needy in this hour of crisis.

In a separate meeting, senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers decided that, given the urgent need to support the poor people suffering extreme hardships in this scenario.

The Director General of Police, Dinkar Gupta said an appeal should be made to all officers to contribute 30 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the Covid Covid Relief Fund.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal on Thursday informed the finance sub-committee, constituted recently under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take stock of the fiscal implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state staring at revenue losses of Rs 22000 Crore for 2020-21 fiscal year.

All Punjab ministers had on Thursday decided not to take their salaries for the next three months. Later, the chief secretary appealed grade A and B employees to contribute 30 per cent, grade C should contribute 20 per cent and grade D should contribute 10 per cent of their monthly emoluments for April, May and June 2020 to the CM’s Relief Fund.