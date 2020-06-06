The Punjab government on Saturday issued guidelines for re-opening place of worship, malls, hotels and other facilities in the state adhering to the centre’s guidelines.

The guidelines for reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls from June 8 has been released by the government.

The Punjab government in its guidelines said that the places of worship shall remain open only between 5 am and 8 pm and the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20.

According to the guidelines, the restaurants shall only be allowed to open for take away and home delivery as of now.

However, the restaurants in the hotels will remain closed and the food will be served to the guests in the room only.

In each shop in the mall, the maximum capacity of the people would be fixed on the basis of maintenance of 6-ft distance.

The government would review the situation on June 15.

In the line of Home Ministry’s guidelines, the night curfew will be strictly enforced and movement of individuals will be permissible only from 5 am to 9 pm, based on their schedule of travel by flight/train.

The air/train ticket would serve as a curfew pass for one-time movement of these guests to and from the hotel during the curfew hours.