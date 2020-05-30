Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh announced a 4-week extension of lockdown in the state till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the central government.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to extend the lockdown till June 15 due to coronavirus.

“We will be extending the lockdown till June 15 to fight Covid-19,” Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Centre has announced to continue the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed.

Exits and entry will be strictly controlled and there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in these areas, the centre said.

Government issues new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities,” said MHA.

Yesterday, in order to decide the fate of the lockdown, Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the states Chief Ministers. After this meeting, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is understood that majority of the chief ministers wanted the lockdown to continue in some form but also favoured opening up of the economic activities and gradual return of the normal life”, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.