Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Amarinder Singh on Friday said it may not be possible to lift the lockdown completely for some more time.

During a webinar with leading industrialists, economic experts and diplomats of various countries, the CM, however, said any decision on lifting the lockdown would be taken basis the recommendations of the 20-member Expert Committee, which is expected to submit its report on Saturday.

Reiterating that his priority was saving the lives of Punjabis, Amarinder said, “the life of my Punjabis is more important. Factories can be restarted but we can’t get people back.”

If the Expert Committee, which includes medical experts and doctors, recommends opening up, either partially or completely, we will do so, he said, in response to questions.

“I will go by their advice,” he declared but made it clear that the health of the people was the priority, even though the state government was aware that the lockdown could not be kept in place indefinitely.

Pointing out that Punjab had witnessed three peaks in the Covid-19 curve in the past 40 days, the CM said it may not be possible to lift the lockdown completely for some more time, but the state will examine the recommendations of the Expert Committee and the prevailing ground situation.

In Punjab, of the 22 districts, five are currently in Green Zone.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to consult with the chief ministers of all states on the issue of lifting the lockdown through a video conference on Monday.

Assuring the industry of his government’s full support in these difficult times, Amarinder has directed the department of industries and the district industries centres to provide all industrial units eligible to reopen with requisite approvals, along with required curfew passes, within 12 hours of applying.

Meanwhile, Amarinder lamented that the state was not getting its share from the Centre, which had also rejected its request for allowing liquor sales, leading to losses to the tune of Rs 6200 Crore in revenue.

The Centre has to compensate, he stressed, adding that he will raise these concerns during Monday’s Video Conference with the Prime Minister, and also again raise the issue of reopening alcohol business to generate revenue.

Pointing out that Punjab was a small state, he asked how the Centre expected it to cope with the current crisis without GST and without liquor sales.